Police put out new video of woman confronting Black teen

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have released a new video showing a woman trying to tackle a Black teenager after falsely accusing him of stealing her phone at a New York City hotel. The New York Police Department asked the public to help locate the woman for what it called an “attack” late last week. They said on Thursday she’s still being sought on possible assault charges in an incident that’s prompted accusations of racial profiling. The woman’s phone was returned by an Uber driver shortly after the altercation.