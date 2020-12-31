Small business in Sioux City looks forward to a better 2021

Sioux City (KTIV)- The year 2020 was probably one of the hardest years for small businesses. Business owners are hoping that 2021 will be better.

Sioux City Gifts has been able to stay open during the tough year, offering curbside service, online shopping, and in-person shopping. But they are hoping to move past the difficult year.

"Just putting this behind us and getting back to what we knew as a normal year and normal customer flow. People getting out and about and spending money locally again" said Lou Ann Lindblade, owner of Sioux City Gifts.

Lindblade said COVID-19 isn't the only challenge her store faced this year.

There was also construction impacting store traffic. But she said it's all thanks to having loyal customers that she's still able to have her doors open.

Lindblade also said she's grateful her business is still open since businesses have closed during the pandemic.