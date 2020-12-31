Summit League play starts for Oral Roberts, Nebraska Omaha

Oral Roberts (3-5, 0-0) vs. Nebraska Omaha (2-8, 0-0)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits Nebraska Omaha as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with nine wins and seven losses.

SUPER SENIORS: Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor and RJ Glasper have combined to account for 51 percent of all Golden Eagles scoring this season.ACCURATE ABMAS: Abmas has connected on 44.4 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Golden Eagles are 0-5 when they score 80 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 80 points. The Mavericks are 0-7 when allowing 70 or more points and 2-1 when holding opponents below 70.

COLD SPELL: Oral Roberts has lost its last five road games, scoring 72.6 points, while allowing 85 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts as a collective unit has made 12.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com