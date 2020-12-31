Skip to Content

Temple donation is thanks for support after vandalism

7:15 am Nebraska news from the Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska temple says its $11,000 donation to two Lincoln organizations is a way to say thanks for the community’s support after anti-Semitic vandalism in January. WOWT-TV reports that the South Street Temple and Congregation Tifereth Israel is making the donation to the Food Bank of Lincoln and Clinic with a Heart. The vandalism included a swastika and racial epithets spray-painted on the temple. A news release from the temple said Lincoln residents gave donations, attended Shabbat services and made public statements in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Associated Press

