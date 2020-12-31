The Siouxland Tennis Association looking for new players

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV)--As we get ready to start a new year, some of you will likely want to start working out and getting into shape.

The Siouxland Tennis Association would like you to consider picking up a racket and playing tennis. The group operates First Serve Tennis Center in South Sioux City, NE., which is celebrating it's one-year anniversary on January 2nd.

According to Siouxland Tennis Association President Wes Michaelson, tennis is an excellent form of exercise and a good way to stay active during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The First Serve Tennis Center is open seven days a week and is open to the public.