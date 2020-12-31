Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hanson 62, Irene-Wakonda 43
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Pierre 52
Waubay/Summit 77, Wilmot 52
Winner 71, Bon Homme 42
Entringer Classic=
Baltic 60, Colman-Egan 36
Dell Rapids 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56
Deubrook 76, Garretson 50
Deuel 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57
Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Milbank 47
Estelline/Hendricks 63, Chester 53
Flandreau 72, Arlington 36
Hamlin 70, Lake Preston 60
Madison 73, Castlewood 43
Sioux Valley 54, DeSmet 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Hanson 46, Irene-Wakonda 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Watertown 40
Winner 57, Bon Homme 37
___
