Thursday’s Scores

7:12 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hanson 62, Irene-Wakonda 43

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Pierre 52

Waubay/Summit 77, Wilmot 52

Winner 71, Bon Homme 42

Entringer Classic=

Baltic 60, Colman-Egan 36

Dell Rapids 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56

Deubrook 76, Garretson 50

Deuel 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57

Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Milbank 47

Estelline/Hendricks 63, Chester 53

Flandreau 72, Arlington 36

Hamlin 70, Lake Preston 60

Madison 73, Castlewood 43

Sioux Valley 54, DeSmet 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Hanson 46, Irene-Wakonda 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Watertown 40

Winner 57, Bon Homme 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

