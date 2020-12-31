Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Tournament=
Championship=
Kearney Catholic 73, Amherst 49
Consolation=
York 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 48
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=
Consolation=
Plattsmouth 64, Archbishop Bergan 55
Beatrice Holiday Tournament=
Platteview 61, North Platte 44
Columbus Lakeview Tournament=
Championship=
Columbus Scotus 49, Schuyler 29
Consolation=
Columbus Lakeview 55, Twin River 51
Doane Tournament=
Consolation=
Savannah, Mo. 34, Crete 31
East Butler Holiday Tournament=
Friend 74, Cedar Bluffs 24
Freeman Holiday Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 69, Syracuse 39
Freeman 40, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
Gross Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Blair 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 37
Hastings Holiday Tournament=
Scottsbluff 47, Lexington 30
Heartland Athletic Conference=
Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 65
Lincoln Southeast 77, Grand Island 58
HTRS Holiday Tournament=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Pawnee City 41
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Fairbury 47, Arlington 42
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Madison 70, Tekamah-Herman 52
Metro Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bellevue West 73, Omaha Creighton Prep 64
Millard North 73, Omaha Central 60
Ravenna Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Centura 58, Overton 16
Silver Lake Tournament=
Consolation=
Cambridge 56, Crawford 23
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Southern 47, Johnson County Central 41
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Norris 56, Waverly 36
Third Place=
Lincoln Christian 70, South Sioux City 48
Wayne Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Homer 37
Seventh Place=
Winnebago 85, Pender 42
Third Place=
Wayne 31, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wynot 51, West Point-Beemer 40
Consolation=
West Point-Beemer 71, Crofton 33
Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament=
Championship=
Kenesaw 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Consolation=
Hampton 32, Harvard 30
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Tournament=
Championship=
York 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 33
Consolation=
Kearney Catholic 35, Amherst 34
Arapahoe Tournament=
Championship=
North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Blue Hill 30
Consolation=
Wauneta-Palisade 61, Arapahoe 22
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=
Consolation=
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 30
Beatrice Holiday Tournament=
North Platte 67, Platteview 35
Columbus Lakeview Tournament=
Championship=
Columbus Lakeview 50, Columbus Scotus 46
Consolation=
Twin River 53, Schuyler 15
Creighton Tournament=
Consolation=
Creighton 53, Wausa 35
David City Holiday Tournament=
Aquinas 43, Douglas County West 42
Doane Tournament=
Consolation=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 46, Grand Island Northwest 31
East Butler Holiday Tournament=
Cedar Bluffs 23, Friend 22
Freeman Holiday Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Syracuse 38
Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Freeman 27
GICC Holiday Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Fullerton 41
Hastings Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Scottsbluff 41, Bennington 34
Consolation=
Hastings 51, Lexington 34
Heartland Athletic Conference=
Fremont 60, Lincoln Southwest 51
Lincoln Pius X 81, Lincoln East 60
Hershey Tournament=
Championship=
Gering 46, Hershey 38
Consolation=
Gothenburg 64, Lawrence-Nelson 9
HTRS Holiday Tournament=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Pawnee City 39
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Fairbury 38, Arlington 20
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 22
Consolation=
Tekamah-Herman 51, Riverside 25
Metro Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Millard South 56, Omaha Westside 28
Omaha Central 61, Gretna 39
Ravenna Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Overton 45, Centura 44
Silver Lake Tournament=
Consolation=
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Crawford 44
Silver Lake 63, Parkview Christian 24
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Southern 35, Johnson County Central 20
Thayer Central 45, Nebraska Christian 43
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Norris 53, Waverly 21
Third Place=
Lincoln Christian 63, South Sioux City 61
Wayne Tournament=
Championship=
Auburn 39, Pierce 36
Fifth Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Winnebago 62
Seventh Place=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45, Homer 34
Third Place=
Pender 71, Wayne 17
West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Crofton 55, Wynot 37
Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament=
Championship=
Wilcox-Hildreth 27, Kenesaw 24
Consolation=
Hampton 52, Harvard 26
