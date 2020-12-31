Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

5:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Tournament=

Championship=

Kearney Catholic 73, Amherst 49

Consolation=

York 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 48

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=

Consolation=

Plattsmouth 64, Archbishop Bergan 55

Beatrice Holiday Tournament=

Platteview 61, North Platte 44

Columbus Lakeview Tournament=

Championship=

Columbus Scotus 49, Schuyler 29

Consolation=

Columbus Lakeview 55, Twin River 51

Doane Tournament=

Consolation=

Savannah, Mo. 34, Crete 31

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

Friend 74, Cedar Bluffs 24

Freeman Holiday Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 69, Syracuse 39

Freeman 40, Nebraska City Lourdes 36

Gross Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Blair 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 37

Hastings Holiday Tournament=

Scottsbluff 47, Lexington 30

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 65

Lincoln Southeast 77, Grand Island 58

HTRS Holiday Tournament=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Pawnee City 41

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Fairbury 47, Arlington 42

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Madison 70, Tekamah-Herman 52

Metro Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bellevue West 73, Omaha Creighton Prep 64

Millard North 73, Omaha Central 60

Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Centura 58, Overton 16

Silver Lake Tournament=

Consolation=

Cambridge 56, Crawford 23

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Southern 47, Johnson County Central 41

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Norris 56, Waverly 36

Third Place=

Lincoln Christian 70, South Sioux City 48

Wayne Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Homer 37

Seventh Place=

Winnebago 85, Pender 42

Third Place=

Wayne 31, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wynot 51, West Point-Beemer 40

Consolation=

West Point-Beemer 71, Crofton 33

Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament=

Championship=

Kenesaw 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Consolation=

Hampton 32, Harvard 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Tournament=

Championship=

York 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 33

Consolation=

Kearney Catholic 35, Amherst 34

Arapahoe Tournament=

Championship=

North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Blue Hill 30

Consolation=

Wauneta-Palisade 61, Arapahoe 22

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=

Consolation=

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 30

Beatrice Holiday Tournament=

North Platte 67, Platteview 35

Columbus Lakeview Tournament=

Championship=

Columbus Lakeview 50, Columbus Scotus 46

Consolation=

Twin River 53, Schuyler 15

Creighton Tournament=

Consolation=

Creighton 53, Wausa 35

David City Holiday Tournament=

Aquinas 43, Douglas County West 42

Doane Tournament=

Consolation=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 46, Grand Island Northwest 31

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

Cedar Bluffs 23, Friend 22

Freeman Holiday Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Syracuse 38

Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Freeman 27

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Fullerton 41

Hastings Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Scottsbluff 41, Bennington 34

Consolation=

Hastings 51, Lexington 34

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Fremont 60, Lincoln Southwest 51

Lincoln Pius X 81, Lincoln East 60

Hershey Tournament=

Championship=

Gering 46, Hershey 38

Consolation=

Gothenburg 64, Lawrence-Nelson 9

HTRS Holiday Tournament=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Pawnee City 39

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Fairbury 38, Arlington 20

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 22

Consolation=

Tekamah-Herman 51, Riverside 25

Metro Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Millard South 56, Omaha Westside 28

Omaha Central 61, Gretna 39

Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Overton 45, Centura 44

Silver Lake Tournament=

Consolation=

Dundy County-Stratton 50, Crawford 44

Silver Lake 63, Parkview Christian 24

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Southern 35, Johnson County Central 20

Thayer Central 45, Nebraska Christian 43

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Norris 53, Waverly 21

Third Place=

Lincoln Christian 63, South Sioux City 61

Wayne Tournament=

Championship=

Auburn 39, Pierce 36

Fifth Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Winnebago 62

Seventh Place=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45, Homer 34

Third Place=

Pender 71, Wayne 17

West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Crofton 55, Wynot 37

Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament=

Championship=

Wilcox-Hildreth 27, Kenesaw 24

Consolation=

Hampton 52, Harvard 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content