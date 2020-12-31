Trump extends pandemic-related visa ban through March 31

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has extended pandemic-related bans on issuing green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants outside the United States through March 31. Federal judges limited the impact but the bans, however short-lived, significantly tightened legal immigration, a goal that had eluded Trump before the coronavirus struck. They had been set to expire Thursday. An extension is consistent with Trump’s hardline stance on immigration and passes on the decision over when and whether to lift the bans to President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office Jan. 20. Biden’s immigration platform doesn’t specifically address the issue.