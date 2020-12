SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - With the recent snowstorms, many were forced to leave their vehicles abandoned in ditches and roadways.

Officials with the South Sioux City Police Department say if you leave your cars abandoned for more than 24 hours you could be fined or your vehicle could be towed at your expense.

They say if you must leave your car behind take your valuables with you, and lock the car.