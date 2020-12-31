Xi hails China’s economic growth despite pandemic setback

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping says China has made major progress in developing its economy and eradicating rural poverty over the past year despite the coronavirus pandemic. He said in a New Year address that China is the first major economy to register positive economic growth for 2020, with its gross domestic product expected to exceed 100 trillion yuan (almost $14 trillion) for the year. The International Monetary Fund forecast in October that China, the world’s second-largest economy, would grow 1.9% in 2020. Xi also hailed progress in lifting close to 100 million rural Chinese out of poverty over the last eight years and in “fully building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.”