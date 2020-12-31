YEAR IN REVIEW: The top viewed stories on KTIV.com in 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- 2020 has had an impact on everyone. From a global pandemic to a hotly contested presidential election, the events of 2020 will never be forgotten.

These are some of the most viewed stories and reports on our website this year.

January: Two Hinton High School students killed in Plymouth County crash

Icy roads on K22 in Plymouth County led to the deaths of two Hinton High School students.

Siblings Harrison and Ella Holtzen were on their way to school when their vehicle slid into the path of a pickup and was struck on the passenger side.

Read the full story here.

February: Health report provides new details in Jim’s Burgers incident

Many people were shocked after pictures of a mouse found in a meal served by the restaurant surfaced on the internet.

An inspection by Siouxland District Health showed that the restaurant was not in compliance in several different areas.

Read the full story here.

March: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

On March 21, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Woodbury County.

Since then, more than 13,000 people in Woodbury County have contracted the virus.

Read the full story here.

April: Two local race tracks to hold races this weekend

Despite the pandemic, Park Jefferson International Speedway and Raceway Park, located in Jefferson, South Dakota, held races in April.

The races allowed for limited spectators and required face coverings and social distancing throughout the event.

Read the full story here.

May: Spencer, Iowa woman passes away after a hard-fought battle against ALS

After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive form of ALS, twenty-six-year-old Jaci Hermstad passed away on May 1.

Jaci, who had a strong group of friends and family behind her, used an experimental drug to try and slow the progression of the disease.

Find the full story here.

June: Iowa Rep. Steve King loses GOP primary to Randy Feenstra

After nine terms of service, Iowa's 4th Congressional District Representative Steve King was ousted in the GOP primary by State Senator Randy Feenstra.

Feenstra would go on to defeat Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten in the November general election.

Read the full story here.

July: Iowans now required to quarantine for 2 weeks when traveling to Chicago

The coronavirus pandemic affected many aspects of life in 2020, and travel was one of them.

The requirement was one of many that came during a period of exponential growth in cases.

August: Investigation begins after body recovered from lake near Ruthven, IA

An investigation began after authorities said a body was recovered from a lake south of Ruthven, Iowa.

The body was identified as Rollin Bontrager, of Washington, Iowa. An Emmetsburg man was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the death.

Find the full story here.

September: IDPH: Those exposed to COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine for 14 days if face-coverings were worn

After months of studying the COVID-19 virus, the Iowa Department of Public Health made changes to the recommendations of people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

The IDPH stated that close contacts did not need to quarantine for 14 days if a face covering was consistently worn by both people during the exposure.

Read the full story here.

October: Audit finds Gov. Reynolds’ use of $21M in CARES Act money ‘not allowable’

Iowa auditor Rob Sand warned Gov. Reynolds decision to spend $21 million in federal pandemic relief funds on a new executive branch software system would not be allowed under the CARES Act.

Gov. Reynolds eventually returned the $21 million to Iowa's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Read the full story here.

November: Former KTIV anchor Jennifer Lenzini passes away after tragic accident

Former KTIV anchor and reporter Jennifer Lenzini passed away at the age of 26 following a motorcycle accident in Florida.

Lenzini left KTIV in July 2020 to work as a reporter with NBC2 in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Read the full story here.

December: Iowa governor adjusting COVID-19 restrictions, bars and restaurants can resume regular hours

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced back on Dec. 17 that she was making several adjustments to the state's emergency health disaster proclamation.

During a news conference, Reynolds said bars and restaurants could resume their normal hours of operations. She also announced several other restrictions would be changed.

Read the full story here.