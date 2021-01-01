After criticism, Bosnia sets up tents for freezing migrants

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Trying to resolve a humanitarian disaster, the Bosnian military is setting up tents for hundreds of migrants who have been stuck at a burnt-out refugee camp that has no facilities to fend off freezing winter weather. Bosnia has faced strong international criticism for not finding a solution for some 1,000 migrants who were left without useable shelter after fire engulfed the Lipa camp near the border with Croatia over a week ago. The army on Friday said 150 soldiers had arrived to put up the tents, which will be run by the International Organization for Migration. Earlier, the migrants held a protest to highlight the horrendous conditions they are facing in the impoverished Balkan nation.