Areas of freezing fog possible in Siouxland into Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland saw some freezing fog this morning and more of that could be on the way again tonight.

The most dense fog is likely to be in eastern Siouxland and with temperatures heading down in to the teens some of the fog could be freezing fog where conditions could become a bit slick as a result.

This fog is likely to continue into at least the first half of the day on Saturday and there’s a chance that eastern Siouxland never rids itself fully of the fog during the day before even more fog sets in Saturday night again.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s in eastern Siouxland while western Siouxland makes it into the low to mid 30s.

Conditions won’t change a whole lot Sunday with partly cloudy skies leading to highs in the low 30s.

We should see slightly warmer conditions heading into next week but maybe a chance of a bit of snow as well.

