Claude Bolling, popular jazz-classical musician, dead at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Claude Bolling, the French pianist, composer and arranger who attained a worldwide following through his melodic blend of jazz and classical influences and stayed on the Billboard classical charts for more than a decade with his 1975 album  “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano,” has died at age 90. The Cannes native was a professional musician by his teens and over the following decades would perform with everyone from Lionel Hampton to Yo-Yo Ma. He wrote soundtracks for hundreds of French film and television productions and his music could be heard on such American releases as “The Holiday” and “Joker.” 

