Delaware man in plot to kidnap governor seeks release

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man charged with plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan is asking to be released from prison as he awaits court hearings. The News Journal in Delaware reports federal prosecutors say in court filings that Barry G. Croft Jr., is a “violent extremist” and that releasing him would be “unreasonable.” After Croft was arrested in October, he appeared in Delaware District Court and consented to his case being transferred to Michigan, where his co-defendants are charged. Croft hasn’t been able to appear in Michigan court because of delays in prisoner transfers out of the Philadelphia federal prison where he is jailed.