Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early Friday morning Sioux City police responded to a shooting where they found an 18-year-old who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The Sioux City Police Department says officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of South Walker Street at 12:49 a.m. Friday.

According to a press release, when officers arrived they found multiple shots had been fired into 2637 South Walker Street. When officers entered the property, an 18-year-old female victim was found unresponsive.

Several other victims were also struck by gunfire and were treated at Sioux City hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sioux City Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (712) 279-6960.

There is a press conference scheduled today at noon regarding this shooting.