Iowa State arrives in Arizona to prepare for Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX (KTIV) -- With the college football season ending later than usual, there hasn't been as much down time before the bowl games. Iowa State has had less than two weeks to get ready for the Fiesta Bowl. The Cyclones will face Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa State arrived in Arizona on Thursday. It's the most prestigious bowl game ISU has ever played in. It's been 20 years since Iowa State finished the season in the top 25. Back in 2000, the Cyclones beat Pitt in the Insight.com Bowl, also in Arizona, to finish with nine wins. ISU is happy to finally escape to warmer weather.

"I'm finally here. No more talk of we're going to be travelling, we're going to be doing that, we're here," said quarterback Brock Purdy. "Now we still got to go to work and finish up some things, preparation wise. We'll be getting to go for Saturday so that's what I'm really excited about."

"What a great joy and what a great honor to be honest," said coach Matt Campbell. "To be able to play in this game, in this moment at this time, I think all of us are really greatful and really excited about the opportunity."

The Cyclones are listed as four-point favorites. Iowa State and Oregon kickoff at 3 o'clock on Saturday afternoon.