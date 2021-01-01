Iowa State Patrol hopes to lower traffic fatality through SIDE With Us program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Iowa State Patrol wants to reduce traffic fatalities to under 300 in 2021.

If they can do it, state patrol officials say it would be the first time that has happened since the early 1920's.

One way to make that goal a reality is through the state patrol's "SIDE with us" program.

Trooper John Farley says the state patrol is focusing on impaired driving, excessive speed, seatbelts, and distracted driving.

He says troopers always want people to drive safe, and keep those things in mind while on the road.

But, the program's purpose is to help remind drivers to be responsible, every day.

"Seeing that on billboards is that constant reminder, not only that visual reminder of seeing troopers out on the road, but that Iowa State Patrol is always looking out for them," said Trooper Farley.

Trooper Farley says to make sure you aren't driving distracted, put your phone in the back seat, or simply turn it off while driving.