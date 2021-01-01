Jan. 1: Iowa reports 2,132 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate continues to climb

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,132 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 280,303 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 282,435 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 241,228 have recovered, an increase of 2,311 since yesterday.

The state has reported seven additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,898.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (241,228) and the number of deaths (3,898) from the total number of cases (282,435) shows there are currently 37,309 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,629 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,359,654 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly increased to 12.7%, which is up from 12.2% reported on Thursday.

According to the health department's latest report, 575 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 600 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 117 are in the ICU with 63 on ventilators. State data shows 65% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 109 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,139 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 72 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,307. To date, 10,868 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says two additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 167.

A total of 52 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 29 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 57 new cases were reported for a total of 3,726 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,201 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 26.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,550 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 13 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,281 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 12.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 12 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,716. Of those cases, 1,473 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 20.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,344 cases on Thursday, and that number rose to 3,363 by Friday morning. Of those cases, 2,935 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 51.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 19 additional cases bringing its total to 4,355. Of those cases, 3,882 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 44.