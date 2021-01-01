Loeffler, Perdue run hard-line pitch in swing state Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are appealing to the most conservative factions of a diversifying Georgia electorate as they try to win Tuesday runoffs that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Perdue’s and Loeffler’s unceasing embrace of President Donald Trump and their caricatures of their Democratic challengers may not seem like the right approach in a state that opted narrowly for President-elect Joe Biden in November after years of steady Democratic gains. The strategy, though, reflects the realities of the Trump era: Republicans’ path to victory starts with a GOP base motivated by allegiance to the president and fear of Democrats.