MercyOne will light the sky in appreciation for Iowa’s healthcare workers

(KTIV) - Starting tonight a bright spotlight will light the night sky over 16 MercyOne facilities in Iowa.

According to a news release starting at 5 p.m. Jan 1 and running daily through Jan. 7. The beacons are being lit as a sign of appreciation of the physicians, colleagues and care providers who provide personalized care at clinics, patient's homes, labs and testing sites

“Our wish is this symbol will serve as a beacon of light for our communities and a very visible recognition of our amazing colleagues, physicians and providers across our circle of care from clinics, patient homes, affiliate partner locations, lab and imaging locations, testing sites, medical centers and more,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne President and CEO.

MercyOne also encourages to share photos of the lights on social media using the hashtag #MercyOneHope2021.

The beacons of gratitude have been installed at MercyOne Medical centers in Centerville, Des Moines, Newton, West Des Moines, Clinton, Elkader, Dubuque, Dyersville, New Hampton, Cedar Falls, Oelwein, Waterloo, Oakland, Primghar, Mason City and Sioux City.

“We are incredibly proud of the quality and personalized care provided by our colleagues to patients and each other along with the innovation underway. As we continue to battle COVID-19 together, we are filled with hope and gratitude. These lights signal to our colleagues and communities we will persevere together and move toward a brighter future in 2021,” said Ritz.