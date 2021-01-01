Norfolk Fire Division reminds residents to check smoke alarms in the new year

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV)-With the new year here, it's the perfect time to check your smoke alarms, and carbon monoxide detectors.

Officials at the Norfolk Fire Division say that it is recommended to test your smoke alarms monthly. They also say you should make sure they stay up to date on the detectors, themselves. Fire officials say you may need to change them after a period of time, as well.

"Make sure you're keeping up to date on your smoke detectors and your CO. Most of the time at 10 years, they're gonna start to go bad and you need to replace them with new ones" said Lannce Grothe, Captain of the Norfolk Fire Division.

Captain Grothe also says you can also clean the dust out of the smoke detectors because dust can cause false readings. He also says if you're smoke alarm is going off, get outside to safety as quickly as possible and call the fire department.