Pockets of dense fog at times over the next few days

**Freezing Fog Advisory for Burt, Cuming and Stanton Counties through 10 AM Friday**



Like yesterday, the day is starting off with areas of dense fog.



Visibility could drop under a mile and, with temperatures near 10 degrees, slick spots could develop on roadways.



You will especially want to watch bridges and overpasses for icy spots.



The fog will start to improve by mid-morning though cloud cover will be increasing overhead by that time.



A little more sunshine will break through in the west with more cloud cover in the east.



Temperatures will generally be in the 20s with a few 30s in the west.



Areas of fog will again be with us overnight and into tomorrow morning.



Lows will be in the low teens so a few slick spots will again be possible.



Saturday will look a lot like today with temperatures a few degrees warmer.



