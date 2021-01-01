Siouxland couple welcome more than just a new year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland couple welcomed more than just the new year today.

Emilia Beh and her husband welcomed a beautiful baby girl.

Nadia Diamond Gbor was born at UnityPoint Health St. Lukes Hospital at 9:06 this morning.

Nadia weighed 6 lbs, 14 oz, and was 19 inches long.

Mom says this was the best way to start the new year - and she wouldn't change it for anything.

"I'm happy, and I'm full of joy, that's all I can say," said Emilia Beh, Mother.

Mom says it's also her birthday which makes this day even more special.