Siouxland families celebrate New Years Day at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a chilly, but fun start to 20-21 for dozens of Siouxland families who celebrated at Sioux City's Cone Park.

Cone Park in Sioux City was a popular destination for many families on the first day of the new year.

Grandparents, parents, and children gathered for some fun in the ice and snow.

"We are here celebrating the first day of the new year with my family and friends," said Antonio Rodriguez.

One family says spending time with the people they love the most was the best way to start the year.

And they hope to do more of that during 2021.

"We are going to spend more time as a family doing stuff like this, they are getting older, and we are running out of days,"Terri Larsen and Family, Sioux City.

A couple from Hinton, Iowa say it's always a great day when they get to spend it with their grandchildren.

They say they are leaving 2020 behind, and starting off the new year with love and appreciation.

"So far, so good, I hope this year is better for our whole country," said Ron Pieper and Family, Hinton, IA.

All three families agreed on one thing - the first 24 hours of 2021 have already been much better than all of 2020.

"Happy New Year!" said Olivia, Hinton, IA.

Cone Park officials say they are open on most holidays, And they always have families come celebrate at cone park on those days.