Suspect in custody after an early morning high speed chase

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - An early morning high speed chase led to an arrest. Shortly after midnight a Spirit Lake officer observed a black Chevy Tahoe traveling on Hwy 9 near the courthouse going 49 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The officer conducted a traffic stop in the Hy-vee Parking lot, however when the officer exited the vehicle the Tahoe fled the scene heading northbound on Peoria Ave.

According to police the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on 240th Ave as it eluded police. As the vehicle approached a the intersection of 140th St it was unable to negotiate the curve on 240th and entered the ditch striking several signs before becoming immobilized.

The driver was arrested without further incident and a passenger was seen by paramedics after complaining of pain.

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Turner Reece Keith Mortensen of Royal, Iowa. He was arrested and booked in the Dickinson County jail on the following charges.