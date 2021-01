SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A new grocery store is ready to open its doors in Sioux City, almost three years after putting the plans in action.

ALDI, a German grocery chain, had plans to originally open in 2020. However, the store announced in late July the doors wouldn't open until early 2021.

The company confirmed the date on its website.

The store is located at the corner of Floyd Blvd. and Outer Drive.