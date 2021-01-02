Areas of freezing fog lingering into Sunday

**Dense Fog Advisory for most of Siouxland from 6 PM Saturday through noon Sunday**

Freezing fog plagued much of the area Friday night and it was hard to shake it even into the afternoon Saturday.

Expect another round of it to be with us Saturday night into Sunday with light southerly winds continuing to push warm, moist air over the fairly fresh snowpack.



This will likely result in scattered slick spots on roadways into Sunday morning so use caution if you will be driving.

Temperatures fall into the teens tonight.

Highs Sunday will be similar to Saturday with 20s likely where the fog lingers in central and eastern Siouxland and a few 30s where more clearing takes place in the west.

A weak front moves through Sunday night and will finally work to push the fog out.

