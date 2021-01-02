Skip to Content

Baghdad procession marks anniversary of Iran general’s death

11:52 pm National news from the Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — A mock funeral procession in Iraq has marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike near Baghdad that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and top Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Thousands of mourners joined the march Saturday evening on the highway leading to the Baghdad airport, where the strike that killed the two men happened. It was blocked with cars. The scene of the bombing was turned into a shrine-like area sealed off by red ropes, with a photo of Soleimani and al-Muhandis in the middle, as mourners lit candles.

Associated Press

