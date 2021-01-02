Early morning house fire under investigation

ESTHERVILLE, IA (KTIV) -- A early Saturday morning house fire in Estherville, Iowa is under investigation.

According to officials, a neighbor reported a large fire at the 1400 block of North 6th Street at 3:52 A.M. Saturday.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the home fully involved with the fire, with flames coming out of multiple windows.

Estherville Fire Department said on Facebook the home was owned and occupied by Paul Ostendorf. No further information was provided on Ostendorf by officials in a Saturday night press release.

Crews were on the scene for eight and a half hours.

The cause is under investigation.