Henry scores 27 points, No. 17 Michigan State beats Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points and 17th-ranked Michigan State ended a three-game losing streak with a 84-77 victory over Nebraska. The Spartans bounced back from a 25-point loss at Minnesota on Monday and ended a three-game losing streak with their seventh straight win over Nebraska. The Cornhuskers lost their 21st straight Big Ten game and are off to its worst conference start since 2013-14. Michigan State looked ready to break open the game early in the second half, but the Huskers hung around thanks to the scoring provided by Teddy Allen. Allen scored 19 of his 23 points in the last 16 minutes.