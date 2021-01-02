Skip to Content

Iowa State tops Oregon to win the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KTIV) - In their first New Year's Six bowl appearance, 12th ranked Iowa State defeats #25 Oregon 34-17 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Iowa State broke a scoreless tie midway through the first quater. Breece Hall plunged in from a yard out to give the Cyclones a 7-0 lead.

Oregon responded later in the quarter. Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown took it himself for a six yard score. That tied the game at 7.

The Cyclones and Ducks exchanged touchdowns to begin the 2nd quarter. For ISU, Brock Purdy connected with Charlie Kolar for a 14-yard touchdown. For Oregon, Brown scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 16-yard run to tie the game, 14-14.

Iowa State closed the first half strong. Purdy found the endzone from a yard out. Thenm Hall added a one yard rushing touchdown. Hall ran the ball 34 times for 136 yards and two scores. The Cyclones led 28-17 at the half.

Iowa State's defense shut out the Ducks in the second half. ISU kicker Connor Assalley added two field goals to put the game away.

