Jan. 2: Iowa reports 709 new COVID-19 cases, 48 additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 709 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 282,435 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 283,144 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 243,218 have recovered, an increase of 1,990 since yesterday.

The state has reported 48 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,946.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (243,218) and the number of deaths (3,946) from the total number of cases (283,144) shows there are currently 35,980 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 2,056 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,361,710 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly increased to 12.8%, which is up from 12.7% reported on Friday.

According to the health department's latest report, 572 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 575 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 119 are in the ICU with 60 on ventilators. State data shows 70% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 107 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,139 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 48 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,355. To date, 10,928 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 167.

A total of 47 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, four new cases were reported for a total of 3,730 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,217 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 26.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,551 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of one since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,294 have recovered.

Clay County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to 13.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County one new case was reported, bringing the total to 1,717. Of those cases, 1,494 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 20.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,363 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 3,367 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 2,960 have recovered.

Two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 53.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported no additional cases keeping its total to 4,355. Of those cases, 3,899 have recovered.

There has been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 44.