Jan. 2: Nebraska reports 546 new cases, 18 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 546 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 168,262.

Eighteen additional deaths were recorded on Saturday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,669.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 503 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease from 534 on Thursday. A total of 5,270 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries sit at 105,963.

So far, 851,704 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 683,032 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Thursday, pushing the county's total to 714. Of those cases, 571 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been eight deaths due to COVID-19 in Cedar County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Thursday, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 3,600.

There were no additional deaths reported, keeping the total number of deaths at 56.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county's total at 547. Of those cases, 438 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 911. Of those cases, 711 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths due to COVID-19 in Thurston County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 933. Of those cases, 810 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Wayne County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Saturday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.