Jan. 2: South Dakota reports 615 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 615 more cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 99,164.

According to Saturday's report, 494 of the new cases are confirmed and 121 are probable.

State health officials say there are 5,696 active cases in the state.

The state's health department has reported 13 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,501.

State data shows 615 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 92,595.

Currently, 282 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,702 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 10,137 Pfizer vaccines and 11,007 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had no new cases, keeping its total to 1,477. Of those cases, 1,416 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 186 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 1,634. State health officials say 1,534 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 249 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,780 to 6,823. Officials say 6,333 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 66.

The state health department says 2,692 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen eight new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,616. So far, 1,469 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Fifty-five vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 11 new cases, bringing the total to 2,525. Officials say 2,268 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 26 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,009 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.