(CNN) - Former long-time CNN host Larry King is hospitalized with COVID-19.

A source close to the family says he's been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week.

King has had multiple heart attacks, and he underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

He's also 87-years-old meaning he's at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

He hosted "Larry King Live" for more than 25 years.