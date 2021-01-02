Late dunk lifts No. 11 Creighton to win over Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Christian Bishop had a go-ahead dunk with 0.8 seconds left and the 11th-ranked Creighton Bluejays held off a late rally to beat the Providence Friars 67-65. Marcus Zegarowski, who had the assist on Bishop’s dunk, hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points to help the Bluejays to their fourth straight victory. Damien Jefferson added a season-high 18 points, his eighth consecutive game in double-figures. Creighton led by as many as 13 with about seven minutes left in the second half. Providence tied the score on a layup by Noah Horchler with 7 seconds left. Creighton inbounded quickly, and Zegarowski pushed the ball up the floor and found Bishop for the dunk.