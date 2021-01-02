New governor sworn in as a wary Puerto Rico demands changes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s new governor is vowing to achieve statehood for the U.S. territory and fight against poverty, corruption and COVID-19. Pedro Pierluisi also promised to prioritize education, lift the government out of bankruptcy and alleviate a deep economic crisis as leader of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party after being sworn in Saturday as governor. He is a Democrat who previously served as Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress for eight years. Saturday’s ceremony marked the end of a chaotic four-year term that saw three governors, including Pierluisi himself briefly after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down last year following huge street protests.