Skip to Content

New governor sworn in as a wary Puerto Rico demands changes

New
11:29 am National news from the Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s new governor is vowing to achieve statehood for the U.S. territory and fight against poverty, corruption and COVID-19. Pedro Pierluisi also promised to prioritize education, lift the government out of bankruptcy and alleviate a deep economic crisis as leader of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party after being sworn in Saturday as governor. He is a Democrat who previously served as Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress for eight years. Saturday’s ceremony marked the end of a chaotic four-year term that saw three governors, including Pierluisi himself briefly after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down last year following huge street protests.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content