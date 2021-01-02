NFL races go down to the wire in AFC South and NFC East

(AP) - As the calendar turns to 2021, the NFL is experiencing pretty much what it covets.

Try two division races and five wild-card berths out of six undecided. Not to go unnoticed: the league is about to finish an entire schedule on time, with a few postponements but not nearly the disruptions plaguing the other major sports organizations in 2020.

The focus in Week 17 will range from coast to coast. Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Tennessee and Indianapolis are chasing postseason qualification in the AFC, while the Cardinals, Rams, Bears, Giants, Cowboys and Washington seek NFC spots.