Norfolk house fire causes $20,000 in damage

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -- A Saturday house fire in Norfolk, NE took an hour to overhaul.

Officials said they were called to 901 South 14th Place at 3:05 P.M. for smoke in the house.

Crews saw light coming from the house, and dealt with moderate to heavy smoke inside. The flames were contained to a bedroom.

Eleven firefighters and three rigs took five minutes to control the fire, and another hour to overhaul the structure.

The house is estimated to be worth $60,000. Officials say $20,000 in damage was done to the house, and $15,000 of contents lost.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.