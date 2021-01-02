Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centerville 54, Colome 42
Flandreau 65, Castlewood 51
Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Warner 43
Pentagon Classic=
Platte-Geddes 42, Sisseton 27
Sacred Hoops Classic=
Lower Brule 81, Freeman Academy/Marion 63
Parkston 45, Kimball/White Lake 30
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lakota Tech 71, Langford 22
Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 32
Sacred Hoops Classic=
Kimball/White Lake 43, Lower Brule 32
Madison 34, Custer 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/