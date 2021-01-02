Saturday’s Scores

Skip to Content

4:21 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centerville 54, Colome 42

Flandreau 65, Castlewood 51

Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Warner 43

Pentagon Classic=

Platte-Geddes 42, Sisseton 27

Sacred Hoops Classic=

Lower Brule 81, Freeman Academy/Marion 63

Parkston 45, Kimball/White Lake 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lakota Tech 71, Langford 22

Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 32

Sacred Hoops Classic=

Kimball/White Lake 43, Lower Brule 32

Madison 34, Custer 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

