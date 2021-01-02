Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
4:37 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 68, O’Neill 46

Central City 81, Twin River 49

Fairbury 73, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53

Milford 64, Falls City 53

Norris 53, Elkhorn 36

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Championship=

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Southeast 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central City 62, Twin River 41

Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Roncalli 38

Freeman 33, Southern 25

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Stanton 48

Maxwell 47, Arapahoe 39

Milford 50, Falls City 17

Norris 58, Elkhorn 34

Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Sioux City, West, Iowa 27

Southwest 48, Hi-Line 43

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Championship=

Lincoln Pius X 79, Fremont 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

