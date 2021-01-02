Sioux City police still asking for help in New Year’s Day homicide, not charging witnesses for being at underage party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are still searching for clues in the early morning homicide that killed an 18-year-old female.

According to the SCPD Facebook page, they are asking for any witnesses to come forward and say they will not charge anyone for being at an underage party.

Police say their priority is catching the people who fires into the house causing the death. They say that if you were at the party, you are not in trouble, they just need information.

Anyone with information can call (712) 279-6960.