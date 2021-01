(KTIV)- OABCIG senior and Iowa Hawkeye Signee Cooper DeJean was named the Adidas National Player of the Year.

The All-American Bowl announced the award during their Declaration show on Saturday. DeJean was selected to play in the All-American Bowl but the game was canceled because of COVID-19. In his senior season at OABCIG, Dejean accounted for over 4500 yards and 62 touchdowns.

DeJean is a four star recruit and will play safety at Iowa