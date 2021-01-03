Dense Fog Advisories issued for most of Siouxland

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of Siouxland starting at 9 PM this evening into 9 AM tomorrow morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fog has persisted around the region today and will be more widespread for tonight.

It will be an important time to go slower when driving due to reduced visibility.

There is also a chance of some freezing fog. Be cautious of slippery or even icy bridges or overpasses.

We have clouds overhead tonight, and the low will be around 20 degrees.

That fog may linger into your morning hours, keep that in mid especially with your morning commute.

You may want to give yourself a little extra time in case of visibility concerns, and remember to turn on those headlights.

By the afternoon we should have a mostly sunny sky and some milder temperatures, reaching the upper 30s.

Tuesday will have a partly sunny sky, with another high in the upper 30s.

Wednesday has a chance of getting some light snowfall, and temperatures begin to decline.

How cold will we get? Tune in to News 4 to find out.