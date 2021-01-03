Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in central California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to determine what led up to a head-on crash that killed seven children and two adults in central California on New Year’s Day. The children were between 6 and 15 years old. They were traveling in a Ford truck that collided with a Dodge SUV on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga. The California Highway Patrol says it appears a man driving the Dodge veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason. The driver then overcorrected and swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the Ford. The Ford burst into flames.