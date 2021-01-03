Israeli prosecutors spell out allegations against Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prosecutors have released an amended indictment spelling out detailed charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a corruption case in which he is accused of trading favors with a powerful media mogul. The case alleges Netanyahu promoted regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. That was in exchange for positive coverage on its popular Walla news site. In response to a request from Netanyahu’s lawyers for more details, Israeli prosecutors said Sunday they found 315 incidents of Walla being requested to make its coverage more favorable for Netanyahu and his family. They said there were indications Netanyahu was involved in 150 of those incidents.