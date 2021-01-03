Jan. 3: Iowa reports 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 577 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,121 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 283,144 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 284,265 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 244,022 have recovered, an increase of 804 since yesterday.

The state has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19, keeping the state's death toll to 3,946.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (244,022) and the number of deaths (3,946) from the total number of cases (284,265) shows there are currently 36,297 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 2,634 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,364,344 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly increased to 13.1%, which is up from 12.8% reported on Saturday.

According to the health department's latest report, 577 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 572 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 120 are in the ICU with 52 on ventilators. State data shows 62% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 106 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,139 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 22 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,377. To date, 10,972 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported one additional virus-related death in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 168.

A total of 51 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 29 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 12 new cases were reported for a total of 3,742 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,225 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 26.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,555 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of four since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,300 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 13.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 11 new cases was reported, bringing the total to 1,728. Of those cases, 1,501 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 20.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,367 cases on Saturday, and that number rose to 3,369 by Sunday morning. Of those cases, 2,965 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 53.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 13 additional cases bringing its total to 4,368. Of those cases, 3,906 have recovered.

There has been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 44.