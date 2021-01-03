Jan. 3: South Dakota reports 703 additional cases, 12 more deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 703 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 100,532.

According to Sunday's report, 481 of the new cases are confirmed and 222 are probable.

State health officials say there are 5,988 active cases in the state.

The state's health department has reported 12 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,513.

State data shows 436 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 93,031.

Currently, 262 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,732 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 11,713 Pfizer vaccines and 13,612 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had no new cases, keeping its total to 1,477. Of those cases, 1,417 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 218 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 1,645. State health officials say 1,540 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 338 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,823 to 6,904. Officials say 6,375 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 66.

The state health department says 3,317 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 22 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,638. So far, 1,476 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

So far, 125 vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported five new cases, bringing the total to 2,530. Officials say 2,293 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 26 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,031 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.