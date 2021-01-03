Lexington man charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old Nebraska man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Lexington. Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf said Ramon Gonzalez Romero turned himself in around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after he was charged in an arrest warrant with second-degree murder and a gun charge. Police said the shooting happened early Saturday during a physical altercation between the 18-year-old and 15-year-old. After the shooting, friends took the 15-year-old to a hospital where he died. The victim wasn’t immediately identified. Wolf said police used a search warrant to recover the weapon used during the shooting on Saturday.